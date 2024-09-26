Best Place to Treat Your Mom

Is it your mom's birthday? Maybe Mother's Day is coming up, and you want to treat her to brunch. Lon's at The Hermosa is the perfect place. This scenic brunch destination has a picturesque patio filled with blooming flowers and the soft ripple of the central water fountain. Tables are sprinkled throughout, situated underneath umbrellas and the dappled shade of large, old trees. Your mom will feel special before she's even seen the mimosa menu. Pick your bubbly and fruit flavor, and then dig into some shared appetizers such as the famous sticky monkey bread or rock shrimp cocktail. Next, enjoy a fresh salad or one of the restaurant's brunch entrees ranging from a loaded eggs Benedict to strawberry pancakes. After eating, sit and enjoy the songbirds tweeting in the trees, or take a jaunt around the gorgeous grounds of The Hermosa Inn.